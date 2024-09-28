Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE KEY opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $3,923,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 201.2% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 78,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $845,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 58.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

