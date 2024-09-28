Wedbush Trims Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Target Price to $123.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2026 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.64.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $111.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.78 and its 200-day moving average is $106.99. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $123.17.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at $190,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,796.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

