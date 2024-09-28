Western Alliance Bancorporation to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.50. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $7.40 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WAL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

WAL stock opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $88.92.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $387,500.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,356.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $387,500.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,356.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $904,261.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,843.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,265 shares of company stock worth $1,700,391. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 21.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

