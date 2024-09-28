Western Digital’s (WDC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $92.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s previous close.

WDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

Western Digital stock opened at $69.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.39. Western Digital has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $81.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,098.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $5,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,051,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,955 shares of company stock worth $6,327,560 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

