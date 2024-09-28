Winpak (TSE:WPK) Given a C$55.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) has been given a C$55.00 price objective by research analysts at National Bankshares in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WPK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Winpak from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
View Our Latest Report on Winpak
Winpak Stock Performance
Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winpak had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of C$387.89 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Winpak will post 3.5143288 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Winpak
Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Winpak
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.