Winpak (TSE:WPK) Given a C$55.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) has been given a C$55.00 price objective by research analysts at National Bankshares in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WPK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Winpak from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Winpak Stock Performance

Shares of WPK opened at C$46.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.91. Winpak has a 52-week low of C$36.95 and a 52-week high of C$48.74.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winpak had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of C$387.89 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Winpak will post 3.5143288 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

