Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 311,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.3 days.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WOLTF opened at $170.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.37. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $117.03 and a 1 year high of $172.42.
About Wolters Kluwer
