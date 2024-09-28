Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 311,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.3 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WOLTF opened at $170.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.37. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $117.03 and a 1 year high of $172.42.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

About Wolters Kluwer

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.