XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Short Interest Down 46.3% in September

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,500 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the August 31st total of 1,599,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,595.0 days.

XD Stock Performance

XD stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. XD has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.

About XD

XD Inc, an investment holding company, develops, publishes, operates, and distributes mobile and web games in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates TapTap, a game community and platform, as well as provides information services. Its game portfolio comprises online games and premium games.

