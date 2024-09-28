Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Short Interest Update

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Yoshiharu Global Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YOSH opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29. Yoshiharu Global has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.94.

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Yoshiharu Global had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 146.14%.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

