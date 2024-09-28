Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $274.91 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $287.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of -102.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,851,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,446,733 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.