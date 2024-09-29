ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Update

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,700 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the August 31st total of 538,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Stock Performance

AMKYF stock remained flat at $18.91 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

