Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Down 22.0% in September

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acasti Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,724 shares during the quarter. Acasti Pharma makes up 0.6% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.82% of Acasti Pharma worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ACST stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acasti Pharma ( NASDAQ:ACST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACST. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

Featured Stories

