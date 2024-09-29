Acasti Pharma’s (ACST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Acasti Pharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Acasti Pharma will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,724 shares during the quarter. Acasti Pharma makes up approximately 0.6% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 6.82% of Acasti Pharma worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.
Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.
