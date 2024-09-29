Acuity Brands, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $3.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.69. The consensus estimate for Acuity Brands’ current full-year earnings is $14.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.25.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $270.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.47 and its 200 day moving average is $253.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $156.84 and a 52-week high of $275.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

