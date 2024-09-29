Adrian J. G. Coates Sells 105,000 Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX) Stock

Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX – Get Free Report) insider Adrian J. G. Coates sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25), for a total transaction of £19,950 ($26,713.98).

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

THX opened at GBX 16 ($0.21) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.31. Thor Explorations Ltd. has a 1 year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 20.25 ($0.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £104.97 million, a PE ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.40) price target on shares of Thor Explorations in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

