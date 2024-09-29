AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives $102.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.38.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 89.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 230.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $94.93 on Tuesday. AerCap has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $98.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

