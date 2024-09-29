Air Canada Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AC. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark cut their price target on Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$21.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.60.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$16.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.54. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$14.47 and a 1-year high of C$20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.55 billion. Air Canada had a return on equity of 603.77% and a net margin of 7.92%.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,830.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

