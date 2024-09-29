Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 724,300 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the August 31st total of 393,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 213.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Free Report) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbus Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of EADSF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765. Airbus has a one year low of $127.76 and a one year high of $187.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.82.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

