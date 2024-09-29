Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Update

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,600 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 885,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 84.3 days.

Aixtron Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:AIXXF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. 7,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. Aixtron has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $42.65.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

