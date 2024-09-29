Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Update

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,600 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 885,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 84.3 days.
Aixtron Trading Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:AIXXF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. 7,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. Aixtron has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $42.65.
Aixtron Company Profile
