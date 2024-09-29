Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alcoa from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Alcoa stock opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alcoa by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,665,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,132,000 after acquiring an additional 390,930 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $93,061,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $72,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Alcoa by 29.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,067,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,869,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 202.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 997,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

