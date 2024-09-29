Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP Sells $427,050.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Zapolsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.88, for a total transaction of $1,716,551.20.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $187.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Itau BBA Securities cut Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Stevens Capital Partners increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 5,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,888,870,000 after buying an additional 1,525,922 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 22,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

