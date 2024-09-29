Analysts Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Price Target at $104.50

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.50.
NBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th.
Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.86. The stock has a market cap of $662.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.12. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $129.85.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($2.52). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 28.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $742.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.26) earnings per share. Nabors Industries’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.
