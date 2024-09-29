Andrea L. Wong Sells 1,604 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,040.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Liberty Live Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.