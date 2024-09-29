Andrea L. Wong Sells 1,604 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,040.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Liberty Live Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 169,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 30,775 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 91.1% in the second quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,278,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,337 shares in the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,032,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,524,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after acquiring an additional 180,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

