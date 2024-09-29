Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,000 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the August 31st total of 694,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 652,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Antelope Enterprise

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Antelope Enterprise stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.76% of Antelope Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Antelope Enterprise Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHL opened at $0.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. Antelope Enterprise has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

