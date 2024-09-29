Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Plans Dividend of $0.39 (BATS:ARCM)

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3874 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Price Performance

ARCM opened at $100.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.38.

Get Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF alerts:

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (ARCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to preserve capital and maximize income potential by investing in investment-grade, short-term debt securities. ARCM was launched on Mar 31, 2017 and is managed by ArrowShares.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.