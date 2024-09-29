Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Plans Dividend of $0.39 (BATS:ARCM)

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3874 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Price Performance
ARCM opened at $100.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.38.
Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Company Profile
