Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Artelo Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ARTL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. Artelo Biosciences has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.78.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.10. Research analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

Featured Articles

