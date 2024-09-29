Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

AORT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $26.85 on Friday. Artivion has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -111.88 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.70 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. On average, analysts predict that Artivion will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $61,386.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,950.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Artivion news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 3,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $84,083.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 161,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $61,386.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,950.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,679 shares of company stock valued at $626,518. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Artivion by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artivion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Artivion by 291.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

