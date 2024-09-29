Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) vs. Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD) Financial Analysis

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) and Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Astrana Health and Collective Audience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 0 4 1 3.20 Collective Audience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Astrana Health presently has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.37%. Given Astrana Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than Collective Audience.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $1.59 billion 1.99 $60.72 million $1.32 42.83 Collective Audience $12.14 million 0.88 -$4.57 million N/A N/A

This table compares Astrana Health and Collective Audience”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than Collective Audience.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Collective Audience shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of Collective Audience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Astrana Health has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collective Audience has a beta of -1.55, meaning that its share price is 255% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Astrana Health and Collective Audience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 4.30% 10.71% 6.10% Collective Audience N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Astrana Health beats Collective Audience on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience, Inc. provides e-commerce and digital consumer acquisition solutions in the United States. Its digital marketing business enables brands and agencies to advertise across digital media and connected TV platforms. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Collective Audience, Inc. is a subsidiary of Logiq, Inc.

