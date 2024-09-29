ATN International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

ATN International has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years. ATN International has a dividend payout ratio of 369.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 369.2%.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International Stock Performance

Shares of ATNI opened at $32.96 on Friday. ATN International has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $39.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.85 million, a P/E ratio of -25.35, a PEG ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.76. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATN International will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATN International

About ATN International

(Get Free Report)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.