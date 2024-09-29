Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,700 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the August 31st total of 198,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Autonomix Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.40 target price for the company.

AMIX opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. Autonomix Medical has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Autonomix Medical will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.

