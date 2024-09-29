Avantor’s (AVTR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avantor has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 2,003.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 1,830.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 203,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5,773.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

