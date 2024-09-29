Avation (LON:AVAP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday after raised their price target on the stock from GBX 316 to GBX 335. The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.41 ($1.71) and traded as high as GBX 136.50 ($1.83). currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avation shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.81), with a volume of 360,419 shares traded.

Avation Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 127.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,250.00, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.27.

Avation Company Profile

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.

