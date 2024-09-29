AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

AXGN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.80.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AxoGen

AxoGen Stock Performance

Shares of AXGN opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $602.69 million, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.12.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 336.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,211,000 after buying an additional 2,578,147 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2,014.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,310,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,823 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 587.2% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 686,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 587,024 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in AxoGen by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 84,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.