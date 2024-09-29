Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Short Interest Update

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,470.0 days.

Azelis Group Stock Performance

AZLGF remained flat at C$18.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.93. Azelis Group has a twelve month low of C$18.36 and a twelve month high of C$25.00.

About Azelis Group

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, home care, industrial cleaning, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food and nutrition, animal nutrition, agricultural, and environmental solutions; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, advanced materials and additives, lubricants, metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper markets.

