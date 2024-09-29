Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Short Interest Update

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,470.0 days.
Azelis Group Stock Performance
AZLGF remained flat at C$18.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.93. Azelis Group has a twelve month low of C$18.36 and a twelve month high of C$25.00.
About Azelis Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Azelis Group
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Azelis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azelis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.