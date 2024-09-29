AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZZ. B. Riley boosted their price objective on AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AZZ in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded AZZ to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $82.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AZZ has a 12-month low of $43.48 and a 12-month high of $88.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average is $78.43.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.22%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in AZZ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

