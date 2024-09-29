Ban Seng Teh Sells 4,872 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 4,872 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ban Seng Teh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX opened at $108.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,757 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 77,968 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

