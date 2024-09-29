Bank of America Begins Coverage on SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Get SLM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLM

SLM Stock Performance

SLM stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SLM will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Insider Activity at SLM

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,811.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SLM

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SLM by 1,373.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in SLM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.