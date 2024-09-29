Bank of America Raises Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $98.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $92.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.43.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Five Below by 556.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,991,000 after acquiring an additional 769,980 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,472,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Five Below by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 605,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,003,000 after buying an additional 207,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Five Below by 39.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,034,000 after buying an additional 167,330 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at $25,114,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

