Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,211,500 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 22,044,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,593.7 days.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKFCF remained flat at $0.68 on Friday. Bank of Communications has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

