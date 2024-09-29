BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BANFP opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

