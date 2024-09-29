BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Short Interest Up 59.1% in September

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20%

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Get BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% alerts:

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Price Performance

NASDAQ BANFP opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.