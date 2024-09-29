Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 445.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BMEA. Barclays downgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Rodman & Renshaw upgraded Biomea Fusion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Biomea Fusion from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.47. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.03). Equities analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

