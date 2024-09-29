BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.050–0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $591.0 million-$616.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $604.3 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.05)-$(0.02) EPS.

BlackBerry Stock Down 0.8 %

BlackBerry stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.39. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.82 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised BlackBerry from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.20.

BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

