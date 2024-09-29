BlackBerry Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 32,362 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 31% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,701 call options.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BlackBerry stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.39. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 83.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 351,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 7.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth $28,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Featured Articles

