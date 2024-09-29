BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $902.13.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $945.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $879.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $821.77. BlackRock has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $952.75. The company has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 41.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

