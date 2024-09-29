Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) to Issue $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 94.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $32.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $327.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 58.08% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BXSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

