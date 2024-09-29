Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) to Issue $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 94.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $32.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BXSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.