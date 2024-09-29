bluebird bio, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for bluebird bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

BLUE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.75. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $1,380,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 38.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 90,139 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $2,070,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $2,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

