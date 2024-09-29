BMO Capital Markets Boosts Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI) Price Target to C$3.00

Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

In other Standard Lithium news, Director Robert Melvin Douglas Cross sold 25,000 shares of Standard Lithium stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.73, for a total transaction of C$43,250.00.

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

