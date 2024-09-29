Brent L. Handler Sells 41,536 Shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Brent L. Handler sold 41,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $166,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Inspirato Stock Performance

Shares of ISPO opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.17. Inspirato Incorporated has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $12.80.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.05) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $67.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Inspirato Incorporated will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inspirato Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspirato stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ISPO Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 364,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. AXA S.A. owned approximately 5.57% of Inspirato as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 39.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

