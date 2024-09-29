Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 2.8% Following Insider Selling

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $172.77 and last traded at $173.17. 5,942,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 31,488,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.09.

Specifically, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Broadcom Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business's revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

