Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) PT at $70.55

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.55.

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HAS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Hasbro Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $70,544,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 99,263 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average is $61.34. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $72.79.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -27.61%.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.